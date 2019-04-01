Tom Brady posts interesting comment on NFL Instagram photo of Rob Gronkowski stat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL a week ago when he announced his decision on Instagram.

The future Hall of Famer has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes from teammates past and present, as well as many other current and former NFL players.

Gronkowski's decision still hasn't totally convinced some people that he's never coming back. Even his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he wouldn't shocked if Gronkowski decided to return.

Patriots fans certainly would love to see Gronkowski come back, and the comment Tom Brady made on a recent NFL Instagram photo of Gronk makes it look like the veteran quarterback wouldn't mind a return, either.

Tom Brady is playing with all of us... or does he know? pic.twitter.com/DKP58Igrou — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 1, 2019

Does Brady know something the rest of us don't? Or is he simply just hoping Gronkowski comes back? He did use a laughing emoji, so we shouldn't take the comment too seriously.

Either way, the Patriots figure to be in the mix to select one of the top tight ends in next month's 2019 NFL Draft. In fact, they reportedly will meet with Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger in early April.

