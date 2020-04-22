Tom Brady posts inevitable, corny reunion video with Rob Gronkowski

Well, we knew this was coming.

Tom Brady, or whoever runs his social media, is pretty masterful at posting funny videos. They’re on the dad joke scale a lot of times, but they’re always fun.

And you knew a Gronk one was coming.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded for Rob Gronkowski, who had been retired, reuniting Brady and Gronkowski. They won Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots. Nobody has caught more touchdowns from Brady than Gronk, arguably the greatest tight end ever. It’s fun to see them back together again — even if the sequel might not be quite as dynamic as the original — and of course we got a Brady Twitter video out of it.

Brady blows the conch shell, and Gronkowski comes running out of the woods, out of breath.

“A little tired,” Gronkowski says in the short video. “But Gronk reporting.”

These two deserve each other.

The Gronk-Brady reunion will be the story of this NFL season. Gronkowski came out of retirement, Brady is trying to do things at his age that no other quarterback has done before, and it’s going to be awesome to see how it plays out. The fun is just starting.