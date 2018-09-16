Tom Brady posts hype video ahead of game vs Jaguars

Tom Brady is ready to "attack" Sunday afternoon when he and the Patriots take on the Jaguars.

On his Facebook page, Brady gave us yet another reason to get hyped for the matchup:

It's safe to say this is as important of a Week 2 game as we will see. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey's trash talk has gotten the attention of Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Patriots, plus Jacksonville will be looking to get revenge for last season's AFC Championship loss.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE