Tom Brady posts a hilarious response to the Bucs retaining all 22 Super Bowl starters

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his team’s signing of Leonard Fournette on Friday with the perfect GIF, a reference to the movie, “Old School.”

Fournette’s signing was particularly notable because it meant the Buccaneers would officially retain all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win in February. That’s the first time any team has managed to keep their Super Bowl starters in the salary cap era which started in 1994. It’s a wild effort from Tampa’s front-office, which spent big (and manipulated the salary cap) to make sure it could retain superstars on both offense and defense.

So here’s how Brady responded on Twitter.

Too funny.

Updating the Patriots' depth chart after their huge free agency class

