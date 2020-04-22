Tom Brady posts first reaction to news of Rob Gronkowski joining him with Buccaneers

Tom Brady's first reaction to Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to join him in Tampa was to go back into the archives and post a video of the two then-Patriots after their stunning AFC Championship Game victory over the Chiefs in January 2019.

Brady posted in an Instagram story and the official NFL IG account was quick to pick it up.

That's P-Diddy's "Bad Boys For Life" as the soundtrack. It includes the lyric "We ain't, go-in nowhere, we ain't, goin nowhere. We can't be stopped now, cause it's Bad Boy for life.."

Remember? After that win, Brady and the Pats' theme was "We're still here" and the two silently shrugged for the camera, chiding the rest of the NFL that had Patriots fatigue with New England on its way to a sixth Super Bowl title.

The Patriots traded the future Hall of Fame tight end, along with a seventh-round pick, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, in a deal that Gronkowski had been seeking since shortly after Brady stunned New England and the rest of the world by taking his talents to central Florida more than a month ago.

How good have they been together? The 78 touchdowns Brady and Gronk have connected on were the most in the NFL from 2010-18 (Gronk's career with the Pats). In fact, they're twice as many as Brady has thrown to any other player (Randy Moss has 39, Julian Edelman 36). No quarterback-to-receiver duo has a better passer rating than Brady-to-Gronk's 129.6.

