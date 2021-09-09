Tom Brady posts epic hype video before Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game

WATCH: Tom Brady posts epic hype video before Bucs vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense Thursday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady is fired up.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who's entering his 22nd NFL season, has posted his first hype video for the 2021 campaign.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Brady and the Bucs will unveil their Super Bowl LV championship banner before their Week 1 matchup. After that, you can bet Brady and his teammates' focus will quickly transition to repeating as champs -- something no team has accomplished since Brady's New England Patriots teams in 2003 and 2004.