Tom Brady posts dramatic hype video ahead of playoff debut with Bucs

Brady's IG video proves he's hyped for Bucs playoff debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New team, same Tom Brady.

After 20 years and 17 playoff appearances with the New England Patriots, the 43-year-old quarterback will make his postseason debut for the Buccaneers on Saturday night when Tampa Bay visits the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card round.

Patriots fans had gotten used to Brady posting hype videos on Instagram ahead of big playoff games, and the QB apparently has taken that tradition to Florida.

Here's the video Brady posted Saturday morning ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff:

If you're a Bucs fan or a Patriots fan who's hopped on the Brady bandwagon, this will get you pretty fired up.

Brady always has been motivated by his haters -- that's Nas' "Hate Me Now" as the soundtrack -- and that's still the case judging by the comment he posted to his Instagram story on Friday night.

Instagram/@tombrady

That strategy has worked for Brady, who's 30-11 in 41 career playoff games with nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships. Can he work his January magic with the Bucs? We'll start finding out Saturday night in Landover, Md.

Be sure to catch Tampa Bay take on Washington in an NFC Wild Card matchup Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.