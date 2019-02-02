Tom Brady posts another Super Bowl family photo, making it a yearly tradition originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As Tom Brady gets set to play in his ninth Super Bowl, his fourth in five years and going for his sixth championship, he gave us another reminder of how unprecedented this run has been for the Patriots.

Brady posted a family photo on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, something he does at every Super Bowl. It just so happens he's been able to do this three years in a row.

His post from a year ago before Super Bowl 52:

And the year before ahead of his historic comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51:

Most people have trouble getting family together once, and that's without leading a team to a Super Bowl. Brady's been able to do both three times in a row. Scratch the five Super Bowl rings, this should go at the top of his Hall of Fame resume.

