Tom Brady pokes fun at Julian Edelman's 'Stay Tom' merchandise

Julian Edelman is leading the campaign to get Tom Brady to stay with the New England Patriots.

And he's making it a legitimate campaign, at least in terms of merchandise.

It first started when Edelman tweeted out a picture of a "Stay! Tom 2020" shirt on Leap Day. But now, he's taking it to the next level.

On Wednesday afternoon, Edelman tweeted out another couple of photos. One was a photoshop of him giving a speech at a podium to support Brady staying and another was of even more of the "Stay!" merchandise.

This is pretty comical on Edelman's part to both poke fun at election season while also expressing his desire for Brady to stay. His work to quickly create buttons, mugs and lawn signs (or at least pictures of them) for the campaign was impressive as well.

Brady, for one, seems to enjoy the campaign. But he also took some time to throw some shade at Edelman's merchandise on his Twitter account.

.@TB12sports How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out? https://t.co/m4i38JCBDq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2020

Since Edelman's not a free agent, it's unlikely that TB12 Sports would make much off any sort of Edelman apparel this offseason. But Brady was just kidding here, so he's unlikely to actually care much about this.

But Edelman took it to the next level, as he's wont to do, and made a new T-Shirt for the Brady campaign with the Twitter conversation on it.

Hilarious work.

Brady will continue to be the talk of the NFL offseason as his free-agent decision looms. NFL free agency begins on March 18 but teams can discuss contracts with free-agents-to-be starting during the legal tampering period on March 16.

