Tom Brady pokes fun at Julian Edelman's quarterback skills

Tom Brady may have felt like his job was threatened by some backup quarterbacks over the course of his 18-year career, but Julian Edelman certainly wasn't one of them

You may have heard this story before: The Patriots picked Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft as a quarterback out of Kent State. Of course, they eventually switched him over to wide receiver where he built a rapport with Brady, and the rest is history.

For the brief time that Edelman was penciled in the QB depth chart, not for one second did Brady feel like the 5-foot-10 wideout would compete for the job.

In a promo for Edelman's Showtime documentary "100%: Julian Edelman," Brady laughed off that notion and roasted Edelman's quarterback skills.

Edelman hasn't fired back at Brady for the jab. But if he were to do so, we imagine this clip (his 51-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the 2015 Divisional Round vs. the Ravens) would be his response:

3 years ago tonight, Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs against the Ravens. The rest was history #Patriots pic.twitter.com/M4iAUjBcVr — Binge Sports (@BingeSports) January 10, 2018

