Tom Brady pokes fun at himself, Drew Brees with ‘History Channel’ photo

Brady pokes fun at himself, Brees with ‘History Channel’ photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are only two active players in the NFL over 40 years old, and they’re set to go head to head Sunday when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round.

Brady is a spry 43 years old while Brees is set to turn 42 on Friday. The former posted a picture Monday on Twitter that showed the two quarterbacks with full beards and gray hair standing next to the History Channel logo.

Yet their ages haven’t prevented them from turning in productive seasons as their respective teams’ signal-callers.

Brady enjoyed a successful first season away from the New England Patriots, throwing for 4,633 passing yards (his most since 2015) with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Brees missed four games with a punctured lung but still managed to complete 70.5% of his passes (his fifth-straight year over 70%) for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With Aaron Rodgers (37) and Jared Goff (26) facing each other in the other NFC Divisional Round game, the remaining teams left in the NFC have a much different look under center than AFC quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (25), Baker Mayfield (25), Josh Allen (24) and Lamar Jackson (24).

The average age of the QBs left in the AFC (24.9) is the youngest ever in the Divisional Round playoffs.



The average age of the QBs left in the NFC (37.2, if Jared Goff starts) is the oldest ever in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.



The new age and the old guard. pic.twitter.com/p2Sw5vqmbL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2021

It’s unclear how much time Brady and Brees have left in the league, but their upcoming matchup is likely one of the final contests the two future Hall of Famers will play against one another.