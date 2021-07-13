Tom Brady pokes fun at ex-Patriots teammates in Montana throwing session

Tom Brady breaks in new receivers on semi-annual retreat to Montana originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One week after playing golf in "The Match" in Montana, Tom Brady remains in Big Sky Country to work on his day job.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback posted a video on Twitter Tuesday of himself throwing the football around with three kids, whom he jokingly referred to as three of his favorite targets from his days as a Patriot: Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and the recently-retired Julian Edelman.

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021

Brady asked the three receivers if they were ready, calling them by name as Welker, Amendola or Edelman as they each ran a route. All three kids made nice catches, after which Brady shouted to the camera, "where you at, Gronk?"

None of the kids appeared to have the size of Rob Gronkowski, however, more similarly resembling the three diminutive former slot receivers -- something Edelman took note of in response.

We'd say the kids are to young too ever catch a pass from Brady in an NFL game, but the way the soon-to-be 44-year-old is going, it can't be ruled out.

Retreating to the Treasure State in the off-season for impromptu throwing sessions is nothing new for Brady, who frequented the location when still playing for New England.