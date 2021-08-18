Tom Brady pokes fun at differences between Mike Vrabel as a coach and player

Tom Brady pokes fun at differences between Vrabel as a coach and player originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The last time Tom Brady played the Mike Vrabel-coached Tennessee Titans it was the veteran quarterback's final game as a New England Patriots player.

The Titans upset the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the 2019 AFC Wild Card round.

Brady will play the Titans for the first time since that playoff defeat when Tampa Bay hosts Tennessee in a Week 2 preseason game Thursday night.

Vrabel and Brady were teammates in New England for eight seasons, and they won three Super Bowl titles together.

In his press conference Wednesday, Brady highlighted some of the differences between Vrabel as a player and a head coach, even poking a little fun at the former Patriots linebacker.

Check out his comments in the video below:

"I think [Mike Vrabel] has toned down a bit in his old age"



▶️ Tracking Tampa Bay is presented by @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/q4wDH08dw6 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 18, 2021

The Buccaneers won't play the Titans during the regular season. Tampa Bay is scheduled to play the AFC East -- including a much-anticipated matchup against the Patriots in Week 4 -- and its only AFC South opponent is the Indianapolis Colts.

This is probably a good development for Brady, who has yet to win (0-2) against Vrabel in his three seasons as Titans head coach.