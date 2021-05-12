Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Bucs' Week 1 game is revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys and unveil their Super Bowl LV championship banner in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

The league is announcing the complete regular season schedule Wednesday night, but the Week 1 matchups were announced earlier in the day.

The Bucs-Cowboys game opens the new campaign Thursday, Sept. 9 on NBC.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady poked a little fun at the Cowboys on his Instagram story following the announcement that his team was playing "America's Team" to kick off the season.

Instagram.com/TomBrady

It's fair to wonder whether we should still be calling the Cowboys "America's Team." They haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season. Dallas also has just four playoff wins and zero NFC Championship Game appearances since winning their fifth Super Bowl.

This Bucs-Cowboys matchup is a good one for Brady to begin Tampa Bay's title defense.

The 43-year-old quarterback is 5-0 with 1,354 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in his career against the Cowboys. Brady's last game versus Dallas was a 13-9 win in 2019 when he was playing for the New England Patriots.