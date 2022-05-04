Tom Brady is poised to set another NFL record in Bucs' Germany game

How Tom Brady will make NFL history (again) in Bucs' Germany game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Maybe Tom Brady decided to unretire so he could set one more NFL record.

Brady's 23rd NFL season will include a trip to Germany, as the quarterback's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially "host" the Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Nov. 13.

Assuming Brady suits up for that game, he'll become the first QB ever to start a game in four different countries, adding Germany to his NFL passport along with the United Kingdom and Mexico.

Perry: Final grade for Patriots draft class loaded with outliers

Brady is a perfect 3-0 in international games to date, joining Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick as the only three QBs to win a game in three different countries.

Those three games all came with the New England Patriots and all weren't particularly close, with Brady putting on a show for his international fans:

2009 (London): Patriots 35, Buccaneers 7

Brady's stat line: 308 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

2012 (London): Patriots 45, Rams 7

Brady's stat line: 304 passing yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

2017 (Mexico City): Patriots 33, Raiders 8

Brady's stat line: 340 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

For those scoring at home, that's an average of 317.3 passing yards per game with 10 touchdown passes to two interceptions. Not too shabby.

Considering his international track record, Brady very well could break Blake Bortles' record for the most career passing yards in international games if he has a decent performance against Seattle. (Bortles played in five international games, for what it's worth.)

In 2022, @FCBayernUS will host @Buccaneers in the first regular-season game in Germany@TomBrady is 3-0 in international games, outscoring opponents by a 113-22 margin



Brady needs 258 pass yards to pass Blake Bortles for the most career yards in international games history — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 3, 2022

So, perhaps Brady came out of retirement because he really wanted to one-up Blake Bortles. The good news is he already knows some German thanks to former Patriots teammate Sebastian Vollmer.