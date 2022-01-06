Tom Brady poised to break Drew Brees’ single-season completions record on Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to add another NFL record to his collection.

If Brady completes at least 16 passes in Sunday’s regular-season finale, he’ll have a new NFL record for completions in a season.

The current record is 471 completions in a season, set by Drew Brees in 2016. Brady has 456 so far this season. Considering that Brady has completed more than 16 passes in all 16 games this season, it’s highly likely that he’ll break Brees’ record on Sunday.

Brees, of course, set his record in a 16-game season, and Brady is poised to break it in the 17th game of this season, so Brees’ record is arguably more impressive. Brady would need 45 completions on Sunday, bringing his total to 501 completions on the season, to have a better completions-per-game average this season than Brees had in 2016. Brady has never completed 45 passes in a game in his career, so it’s probably safe to say he’s not going to do that on Sunday.

Although Brady has led the NFL in many statistical categories through the years, he 2021 season will be the first time in Brady’s career that he has led the NFL in completions.

