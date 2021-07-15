Tom Brady played entire 2020 season with torn MCL

The only thing left for Tom Brady is to walk on water in Tampa Bay.

News broke Thursday via Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com the Buccaneers’ quarterback played the entire 2020 season — you know, the one where he won his seventh Super Bowl — with a torn left MCL.

Oh, and it wasn’t suffered when he was with Tampa Bay. It happened when he was finishing his run with the New England Patriots.

Per Tampabay.com:

Brady did it while playing with a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee that he sustained in his final season with the Patriots. The injury gradually worsened during his first year with the Bucs and he finally had surgery to repair the MCL in late February after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring. … The MCL is a band of tissue that runs along the inner edge of the knee. It helps to connect the shin and thigh bones to keep the knee stable and working properly during movement. The risk of playing with a torn MCL is that the knee can become hyperextended easily and bend in the wrong direction.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bucs QB Tom Brady played the Super Bowl with a fully torn MCL because… 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8GpDkjMtlR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

Brady led the Bucs to an 11-5 record by throwing for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

In three playoff games, the G.O.A.T. threw for another 1,061 yards with 10 touchdowns and three picks.