Tom Brady played entire 2020 season with knee injury that eventually required surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, quarterback Tom Brady had offseason surgery to repair a knee injury. Brady told the media he had been dealing with the injury since April or May of last year. I never really never like to talk about injuries. I’m just a little bit old school in that way, Tom Brady. Brady seems pleased with his progress in recovering from the surgery, and is ready to start the season at full strength

Recommended Stories