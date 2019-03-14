Tom Brady pitches Martellus Bennett return to Patriots in Instagram comment originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Michael Bennett officially became a New England Patriots player Thursday, and Tom Brady used the occasion to pitch a Martellus Bennett return to Foxboro.

The NFL's official Instagram page posted a photo of Michael Bennett after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Patriots became official. Brady responded in the comment section, writing "Yes please! Now come on @martellusb"

Michael and Martellus are brothers, and the idea of playing alongside each other for the first time in their NFL careers must be exciting for them. Martellus, a 32-year-old tight end, played for the Patriots in 2016 and helped them win Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons. He had a brief four-game stint in New England in 2017 but didn't finish the season.

The Patriots certainly could use additional depth at tight end. Dwayne Allen was released last week and Rob Gronkowski hasn't yet made a decision on his future.

New England already has one set of brothers on its roster in twins Devin and Jason McCourty. Jason joined the Patriots before the 2018 season and won his first career championship when New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII last month.

