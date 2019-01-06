Tom Brady, Philip Rivers will be oldest pair of playoff starting quarterbacks

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

In a season when so many young quarterbacks have played so well, a couple of old veterans are about to square off in the playoffs.

The Chargers are heading to New England to take on the Patriots, and that means 37-year-old Philip Rivers will take on 41-year-old Tom Brady. Their combined age of 78 is the oldest ever for two starting quarterbacks in an NFL postseason game.

Brady also had a share of the previous record, set three years ago, when he was 38 and faced off against the 39-year-old Peyton Manning in the AFC Championship Game.

There was once an even older pair of quarterbacks in a playoff game, on January 3, 1971, when 37-year-old Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts beat 43-year-old George Blanda and the Oakland Raiders. But although Blanda played almost the entire game, he came on in relief of the 29-year-old Daryle Lamonica, who started for the Raiders. So the record for starting quarterbacks belongs to Brady and Manning, and will be broken next weekend by Brady and Rivers.

