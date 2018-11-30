Tom Brady has the perfect nickname for Cordarrelle Patterson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility in his first season with the Patriots has earned him respect, and a new nickname, from Tom Brady.

Brady revealed the nickname during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

"‘The Experiment,' that's what I call him," Brady said. "Just because he can do it all. We're always trying new things with him."

Patterson's ability to line up as a wide receiver, fill in as a running back when necessary, and be a threat on special teams has made him a valuable commodity. The six-year veteran has 13 receptions this season for 120 yards and two touchdowns, 37 rushes for 156 yards and a TD, and 17 kick returns for 525 yards and a TD.

"He's been great," Brady said. "Great teammate. What we've asked him to do as a receiver, returner and play running back at different times, he's a great football player. I think however he can impact the team gaining yards - whether it's the kick game, run game, pass game - he's willing to do it. … He's just been a great influence for the locker room. Just a great positive person. Has a lot of fun. Loves playing football."

Julian Edelman is a fan of the nickname, as well as Patterson's contributions on the field and in the locker room.

"Because you can experiment and put him anywhere, and he's going to do it and do it pretty well," Edelman said. "His versatility and his attitude going into each week has been great for the team. You never see Cordarrelle without a smile, so he's just a great teammate, a guy that works hard and really a guy that does what's best for the team."

Patterson will take on his former team, the Vikings, Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

