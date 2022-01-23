Tom Brady on perfect ending of career to NBC broadcasting crew

Tom Brady reveals perfect ending of career to NBC broadcasting crew originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

How does a career that's been about as close to perfect as possible come to an appropriate ending?

Tom Brady, who has been the subject of retirement rumors more than usual over the last week, has had several chances of late to walk away after winning a Super Bowl. He confirmed to NBC broadcasters Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth that winning a championship would constitute the perfect ending to his legendary career, but was otherwise vague about when that could be.

Tom Brady on retirement. pic.twitter.com/5UBwLoyvqQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2022

"I'd love to end on a Super Bowl, but I think I'll know when I know," Brady said. "There's a lot that's inconclusive."

Brady, 44, has won seven Super Bowls, four of them coming over the last eight seasons.

He was never going to retire after leading the New England Patriots to a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, but it would have been pretty perfect to walk away after leading his team to a comeback from a 28-3 deficit over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI -- months ahead of his 40th birthday.

Of course, Brady has long stated he wants to play until he's 45. But with two more championships -- in 2018 with the Patriots and 2020 with the Buccaneers -- he's seemingly had two more great opportunities to call it quits cleanly.

As his 22nd season, second with Tampa Bay, nears an end, will Brady have another opportunity to walk off on top?

Super Bowl title or not this season, Brady led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes, the second time in his career he's led the league in each category simultaneously and first since 2007.

Brady is going to "take some time" after the season to mull his future, according to ESPN.