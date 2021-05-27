Tom Brady pays tribute to Adam Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

Tom Brady pays tribute to Vinatieri with ultimate compliment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had many complimentary things to say about Adam Vinatieri this week after the longtime NFL kicker announced his retirement earlier this week.

Belichick also made a pretty compelling case Thursday for why the former Patriots kicker belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he's eligible.

One of Vinatieri's former Patriots teammates also shared some impactful comments on the veteran kicker's career.

Here's what Tom Brady had to say about Vinatieri in an Instagram story post from Wednesday:

For Brady, who many people consider the best player and most clutch performer in pro football history, to say "when you look up clutch in the dictionary it should have your picture" is as strong of a compliment as you're going to find.

Vinatieri won three Super Bowl titles for the Patriots from 1996 through 2005. His game-winning kick in Super Bowl XXXVI sealed a historic upset and the Patriots' first championship. His field goals in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX proved to be the difference in 32-29 and 24-21 score lines, respectively.

He also played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2006 through 2019 and won Super Bowl XLI with Indy.

No kicker in the history of the NFL has a better résumé than Vinatieri. He was a key player in the Patriots dynasty and his best moments will be seen in Super Bowl highlight reels for as long as pro football exists.