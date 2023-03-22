Tom Brady pays Devin McCourty massive compliment in Patriots tribute video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots held a special ceremony/press conference for recently retired safety Devin McCourty on Tuesday.

McCourty's family, as well as current/former teammates, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and others were all in attendance as the team celebrated the longtime defensive back's 13-year career in New England.

One of the best parts of the afternoon was a tribute video the Patriots put together that featured many of McCourty's teammates past and present, including Tom Brady.

The former Patriots quarterback had a heartfelt reaction to McCourty's retirement. He even called McCourty "one of the best safeties" in NFL history.

"Devin, congratulations on your retirement,” Brady said in the video. "I’m so happy for you. I know how hard you worked over a long period of time. Seeing you come in as a young player, and to maximize your potential -- starting at corner when you balled out your rookie year, and then made a big transition to safety and became one of the best safeties in the history of the NFL -- speaks to who you are and what you’re all about.

"I certainly loved all our time together, and I always tell everybody, for as great of a player as you were, you’re a better person. You have tremendous values, you always stood up for what you thought was right, and we all learned from you. We love you, man. Congratulations."

Brady and McCourty played together from 2010 through 2019 and won three Super Bowl titles together. They are two of the most important players from the Patriots dynasty, both in terms of their elite performance and their leadership on/off the field.