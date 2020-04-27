Tom Brady, Patriots players heap praise on James Develin as FB retires

Want to know how much respect James Develin has among his peers? Just check his Instagram replies.

The New England Patriots fullback announced his retirement Monday on social media, citing "unforeseen complications" with the neck injury that ended his 2019 campaign in Week 2.

Develin's announcement prompted a wave of kind words from several current and former Patriots -- including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who shared this touching tribute to his former fullback:

"I was so lucky to share a huddle with you Jimmy! Your heart and soul made separated you from the pack. And we are all so proud of you and know you will be great in anything you do!! ❤️❤️"

Develin won three Super Bowl championships with the Patriots from 2012 to 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in 2017, carving out an impressive 10-year NFL career (he spent two years on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad) after beginning his journey with the Arena Football League's Oklahoma City Yard Dawgz.

Here are the other ex-Develin teammates who chimed in to show the 31-year-old Brown product some love:

Former defensive end Chris Long: "Wow what a career my dude. Pleasure playing w you. Respect."

Safety Patrick Chung: "You're a Great man, father and husband. Going to miss you on the field. Keep being you and you'll be successful in anything you do my man."

Running back Rex Burkhead: "Much luv brother. Amazing career. Such an honor to have taken the field with you. Excited for everything in store for you, @jennydevelin and the kids!"

Running back Sony Michel: "🙏🏾🙏🏾 THANK YOU"

Running back James White: "Glad I got to share the field with you! 💪🏾"

Running back Brandon Bolden: "It was an honor bro. Going to be missed. Will always appreciate you bro🤟🏾🤟🏾🤟🏾"

Former running back Shane Vereen: "Honored to have spent time in the backfield with you Dev!!! Once a lockermate always a lockermate haha...Happy retirement!! 💪🏾 @jdevelin"

Cornerback Jason McCourty: "Appreciate you bro! Congrats -Jmac"

Tight end Matt LaCosse: "My guy! Helluva career for a helluva teammate!"

Center David Andrews: "Warrior"

You get the picture: Develin clearly was a locker room favorite in New England.

Develin also leaves a sizable hole to fill. The Patriots signed free-agent fullback Dan Vitale this offseason and drafted a tight end who could moonlight at fullback in Dalton Keene, but neither has the experience and pedigree that Develin brought to the club.

