Tom Brady: Patriots may have gotten away with mistakes against lesser opponents before facing Ravens

Was the Patriots' less-than-challenging schedule that got them to 8-0 before their 37-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night a factor in their first loss of the season?

Tom Brady may have suggested that in his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One before "Monday Night Football."

"Sometimes when you play a lesser opponent, you can play less-than-great in one phase and get away with it," Brady said. "That doesn't happen when you play a really good football team. The Ravens have been playing good all year. They're doing a great job in their division. They're a team that's very tough to beat. We didn't play up to our level of expectations and they did and that's why they got the win."

When Gray asked if playing lesser opponents before running into Baltimore covered up the Patriots deficiencies, Brady said the Pats knew the flaws were there even while they were off to an undefeated start.

"I don't think there's any perfect team in the NFL that has everything figured out and I don't think we claim to be that either," Brady said.

The 42-year-old quarterback said there are such things as "good losses."

"As long as your learning from a loss, absolutely," he told Gray. "It's taking lessons that you learn and trying to understand the things that are getting you beat and the things that aren't sustainable for winning football. You have to figure those things out."

To that end, Brady said the Patriots' bye week this week will be spent on self-scouting. Something he began himself Monday.

"I've been watching a bunch of things today and trying to figure out what I can do better."

Such as?

"I feel like I've got to make better decisions with the ball and do a better job with some checks and so forth," Brady said.

The schedule gets tougher after the bye with games against the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs ahead.

"We're gonna take this week and study ourselves pretty hard and then get back to work against a team that's another great football team [the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17] and we play them on the road, too. That's what an NFL season is all about."

One positive Brady said New England can take from the loss is the sustained drives the Pats put together running a no-huddle, spread offense after falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter.

"There were parts of that game where we found our rhythm," Brady said. "It was a great feeling because we were moving the ball, running the ball, completing passes and we can take definitely a positive from that game."

