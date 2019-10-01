Tom Brady: Patriots defense playing 'the best football I can ever remember our defense playing'

Tom Brady is used to being the main reason the Patriots start off a regular season strong, but this year it's his defense that carried this team to an undefeated September.

They lead the NFL in points per game allowed (6.8), yards per game (243), sacks (18), interceptions (10) and have scored two touchdowns while only letting up one. The secondary has been especially good, lead by Devin McCourty, who is the first player since 2003 to record four picks in the first four games of a season.

In his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One, Brady explained how he doesn't remember a defense playing this well for the Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Our defense is playing great football, the best football I can ever remember our defense playing," he said. "Which has really been spectacular to watch. We're all excited about the way they're playing."

The Patriot offense didn't look great in their win against the Bills Sunday. Brady posted his worst quarterback rating ever in a victory and the fifth-worst rating of his career, but the defense intercepted Josh Allen and Matt Barkley a combined four times to allow New England to grind out a win.

There probably isn't much concern whether Brady and Josh McDaniels can figure things out before it's time for the playoffs, but the losses along the offensive line have significantly impacted the rushing attack. Last season when the offense struggled, leaning on Sony Michel and the talented trio of Shaq Mason, David Andrews and Joe Thuney helped open up the play-action pass.

Story continues

Now, Andrews is out for the year while the Pats are on their backups at both tackle spots. If the defense can continue to hold up, it'll give Brady a rare amount of time to get things right on the offensive end. Fortunately for New England, their next three games come against the Redskins, Giants and Jets. Three teams that have combined for two wins so far this year.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady: Patriots defense playing 'the best football I can ever remember our defense playing' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston