Tom Brady, Patriots go back and forth on Twitter with brilliant Avengers-themed posts

Tom Brady getting a Twitter account was one of the best things to happen for New England Patriots fans this year. And his social media success continued on Monday.

Brady tweeted a picture of himself wearing a version of the Infinity Gauntlet featured in the popular "Avengers" movie series. He jokingly said he was thinking of wearing a glove on his throwing hand in the brilliant tweet.

Think I'm gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gCrB20KTIW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2019

However, the Patriots official Twitter account actually managed to one-up Brady's post with a tweet of their own. The Patriots photoshopped Brady's six rings over where the six infinity stones belonged in the gauntlet.

Fixed it 😉 pic.twitter.com/pe3azef31E — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 8, 2019

That was a complete power move by the Patriots. Brady is the lone player to receive six rings during his on-field career, so he's the only one that this photoshop could have worked for.

Additionally, the parallel between the rings and the infinity stones does make some sense. The six infinity stones represent mind, power, reality, soul, space, and time. Many of those fit into Brady's anti-aging brand as well as his cerebral playing style, so maybe each of his Super Bowl wins corresponds to one of the stones.

Perhaps Brady could harness the power of his Super Bowl rings to become a member of the Avengers whenever the next movie comes about. For now, he'll stick to quarterbacking the Patriots and being a social media ace.

