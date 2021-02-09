Here’s what Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes said to each other after Super Bowl LV

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were mic’d up for their postgame chat, which provided a small window into their relationship.

Mahomes immediately found Brady after the Bucs beat the Chiefs, 31-9. They shook hands and hugged.

“You’re a legend, man. Congrats, man,” Mahomes said.

“You’re a stud, bro,” Brady responded. “Keep in touch.”

The two men have built a friendship during Mahomes’ time in the NFL. They had a long conversation after their first matchup in the AFC Championship Game, and Brady apparently has stayed in touch with Mahomes. It’s clear they respect each other.

It’s always awesome to get glimpses into these historic moments.

