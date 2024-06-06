Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes narrate opposing NBA Finals promo videos

Former NFL rivals on the gridiron are now taking opposite sides in the NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady narrated the social media promo for the Celtics, while the Mavs’ promo was narrated by current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Both videos set the scene for what should be an exciting series pitting Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Western Conference champion Mavs against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Eastern Conference-winning Celtics.

It’ll be a series jam-packed with the sort of star-power that warranted a speech from two of the greatest NFL players of all time.

You can see each of the promos below:

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/q7bvdKgl1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night.

