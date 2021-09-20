Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes lead NFL MVP odds after Week 2

Kelley Ekert
·2 min read
Latest 2021 NFL MVP odds: Brady, Mahomes lead after Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season wraps up, it's never too early to start thinking about who might be crowned as the league's next MVP.

A top quarterback leads the list of favorites this early in the season: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller has +500 odds to be awarded MVP after this season, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady sits just below Mahomes with +550 odds.

In fact, no player who isn't a quarterback has a better shot than 100-1. Running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are the first non-QB names on the current list of MVP favorites at +10000 odds. The duo actually still sit even with Tua Tagovailoa, despite the Miami Dolphins QB's Week 2 exit after injury.

Last year's winner, Aaron Rodgers, has +3000 odds to repeat the award this season. Green Bay's QB has fallen from the +1000 odds he entered the season with as the Packers still search for their first win of the year.

Check out the current favorites to win NFL MVP in 2021:

Player

Position

Team

Odds

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Chiefs

+500

Tom Brady

QB

Buccaneers

+550

Kyler Murray

QB

Cardinals

+750

Russell Wilson

QB

Seahawks

+800

Matthew Stafford

QB

Rams

+1000

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

+1400

Dak Prescott

QB

Cowboys

+1800

Derek Carr

QB

Raiders

+2000

Justin Herbert

QB

Chargers

+2200

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

+2500

Aaron Rodgers

QB

Packers

+3000

Baker Mayfield

QB

Browns

+3000

Ryan Tannehill

QB

Titans

+3300

Teddy Bridgewater

QB

Broncos

+3300

Jameis Winston

QB

Saints

+4000

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

49ers

+4000

Kirk Cousins

QB

Vikings

+5000

Sam Darnold

QB

Panthers

+5000

Jalen Hurts

QB

Eagles

+6000

Mac Jones

QB

Patriots

+8000

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

+10000

Christian McCaffrey

RB

Panthers

+10000

Carson Wentz

QB

Colts

+10000

Joe Burrow

QB

Bengals

+10000

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Dolphins

+10000

Matt Ryan

QB

Falcons

+10000

We'll have to see how the MVP race shifts as the 2021 NFL regular season continues.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

