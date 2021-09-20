Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes lead NFL MVP odds after Week 2
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Latest 2021 NFL MVP odds: Brady, Mahomes lead after Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
As Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season wraps up, it's never too early to start thinking about who might be crowned as the league's next MVP.
A top quarterback leads the list of favorites this early in the season: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller has +500 odds to be awarded MVP after this season, according to our partner, PointsBet.
Defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady sits just below Mahomes with +550 odds.
In fact, no player who isn't a quarterback has a better shot than 100-1. Running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are the first non-QB names on the current list of MVP favorites at +10000 odds. The duo actually still sit even with Tua Tagovailoa, despite the Miami Dolphins QB's Week 2 exit after injury.
Last year's winner, Aaron Rodgers, has +3000 odds to repeat the award this season. Green Bay's QB has fallen from the +1000 odds he entered the season with as the Packers still search for their first win of the year.
Check out the current favorites to win NFL MVP in 2021:
Player
Position
Team
Odds
Patrick Mahomes
QB
Chiefs
+500
Tom Brady
QB
Buccaneers
+550
Kyler Murray
QB
Cardinals
+750
Russell Wilson
QB
Seahawks
+800
Matthew Stafford
QB
Rams
+1000
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
+1400
Dak Prescott
QB
Cowboys
+1800
Derek Carr
QB
Raiders
+2000
Justin Herbert
QB
Chargers
+2200
Lamar Jackson
QB
Ravens
+2500
Aaron Rodgers
QB
Packers
+3000
Baker Mayfield
QB
Browns
+3000
Ryan Tannehill
QB
Titans
+3300
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Broncos
+3300
Jameis Winston
QB
Saints
+4000
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
49ers
+4000
Kirk Cousins
QB
Vikings
+5000
Sam Darnold
QB
Panthers
+5000
Jalen Hurts
QB
Eagles
+6000
Mac Jones
QB
Patriots
+8000
Derrick Henry
RB
Titans
+10000
Christian McCaffrey
RB
Panthers
+10000
Carson Wentz
QB
Colts
+10000
Joe Burrow
QB
Bengals
+10000
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Dolphins
+10000
Matt Ryan
QB
Falcons
+10000
We'll have to see how the MVP race shifts as the 2021 NFL regular season continues.
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.