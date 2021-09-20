Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson lead NFL MVP odds after Week 2

Latest 2021 NFL MVP odds: Brady, Mahomes lead after Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season wraps up, it's never too early to start thinking about who might be crowned as the league's next MVP.

A top quarterback leads the list of favorites this early in the season: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller has +500 odds to be awarded MVP after this season, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady sits just below Mahomes with +550 odds.

In fact, no player who isn't a quarterback has a better shot than 100-1. Running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are the first non-QB names on the current list of MVP favorites at +10000 odds. The duo actually still sit even with Tua Tagovailoa, despite the Miami Dolphins QB's Week 2 exit after injury.

Last year's winner, Aaron Rodgers, has +3000 odds to repeat the award this season. Green Bay's QB has fallen from the +1000 odds he entered the season with as the Packers still search for their first win of the year.

Check out the current favorites to win NFL MVP in 2021:

Player Position Team Odds Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs +500 Tom Brady QB Buccaneers +550 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals +750 Russell Wilson QB Seahawks +800 Matthew Stafford QB Rams +1000 Josh Allen QB Bills +1400 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys +1800 Derek Carr QB Raiders +2000 Justin Herbert QB Chargers +2200 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens +2500 Aaron Rodgers QB Packers +3000 Baker Mayfield QB Browns +3000 Ryan Tannehill QB Titans +3300 Teddy Bridgewater QB Broncos +3300 Jameis Winston QB Saints +4000 Jimmy Garoppolo QB 49ers +4000 Kirk Cousins QB Vikings +5000 Sam Darnold QB Panthers +5000 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles +6000 Mac Jones QB Patriots +8000 Derrick Henry RB Titans +10000 Christian McCaffrey RB Panthers +10000 Carson Wentz QB Colts +10000 Joe Burrow QB Bengals +10000 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins +10000 Matt Ryan QB Falcons +10000

We'll have to see how the MVP race shifts as the 2021 NFL regular season continues.

