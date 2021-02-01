Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes have largest age gap between Super Bowl QBs

Super Bowl LV is the battle of the ages.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 43, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 25. Their age difference of 18 years, 45 days is the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

Brady and Mahomes previously set the record for the biggest age difference between starting quarterbacks in any postseason game when they met in the AFC Championship Game two years ago.

After Brady and Mahomes, the second-biggest age difference between starting quarterbacks in a Super Bowl was the 17-year gap between Brady and Jared Goff two years ago.

The third-biggest age difference between Super Bowl starting quarterbacks is Peyton Manning vs. Cam Newton (13 years), followed by Peyton Manning vs. Russell Wilson (12 years) and Brady vs. Nick Foles (11 years).

