Tom Brady’s path to owner-player isn’t as complex as previously believed

In the aftermath of Tom Brady striking a deal to buy a piece of the Raiders, multiple reports indicated that, after at least 24 owners vote to approve the purchase, a 32-0 vote would be required to allow him to play.

That’s not the case.

As reported earlier today by TMZ.com, and as the league has confirmed to PFT, Brady needs 24 owners to approve his purchase of the Raiders and then, if he would want to play for the Raiders, only 24 votes to do so — not 32.

That’s a huge difference. Instead of only one team being able to keep Brady from playing while owning, at least nine teams would have to oppose the move.

Said a league spokesman via email to PFT: “Any ownership transaction, such as an individual purchasing a limited partnership, would need an affirmative vote of 3/4ths of the teams (24 of 32). The 32 clubs would have to consider a limited partner playing in the league and take a vote that would need 3/4th approval for him or her to be permitted to play.”

So Brady will need 24 votes to be an owner, and he then would need 24 votes to be a player.

Here’s the real question: will some owners vote against Brady becoming an owner absent a clear, public, unequivocal commitment from him that he won’t try to then play for the Raiders?

We’ve heard from at least one person familiar with Brady that he truly is done playing, but that he likes the ongoing uncertainty as to whether he’ll play. If he wants to truly own a piece of the Raiders, he should say in no uncertain terms that he won’t be playing. And if he wants to keep the door open on playing, he should wait to become an owner.

