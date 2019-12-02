Tom Brady passionately defends N'Keal Harry, Patriots receivers after sideline exchange

NBC's camera crew made sure that the entire "Sunday Night Football" audience saw how frustrated Tom Brady was with his wide receivers.

And after the New England Patriots' showing in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans, Brady had good reason to be upset.

But the 42-year-old has to draw the line somewhere.

In an interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Brady was asked about his animated sideline conversation with his pass-catchers and fired back at those who thought he said "I'm done with him" in regards to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

"I would never think that way: 'I'm done with him.' That's crazy," Brady said.

"I think a quarterback's responsibility is to try to lead and motivate. We're trying to motivate people and get people to play their best. And guys are trying."

Brady then went on to praise his wide receivers one by one, offering an extra endorsement for rookie N'Keal Harry, whose lone target Sunday resulted in an interception.

"I've got no problem with -- I love playing with Phillip Dorsett. I love playing with N'Keal," Brady said.

"N'Keal is working his tail off. He hasn't had a lot of opportunity, and he's learning as he's going. But to expect someone to go out in their third game of the year and be perfect, I think that's unrealistic for anyone. So, I love what N'Keal is bringing. We're gaining confidence every week.

"I love what Jakobi (Meyers) is doing. We're gaining confidence every week. Gaining confidence with Mohamed (Sanu). Julian (Edelman) and I, we've played together for a long time, and I think that shows itself pretty well. I think you see James (White) and I, we've played together a long time."

Brady hasn't always given glowing reviews of Meyers and Harry, who have been thrust into significant roles with the departures of Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. The 42-year-old has sung a more optimistic tune on the rookie wideouts recently, though, and continued that approach Monday morning -- even after his offense struggled for the fourth consecutive game.

"That's just part of our sport is dealing with new situations and trying to deal with them the best way you can," Brady added. "This team has faced some unique ones in and of itself, just like every team has. We're not different than any other team, but at the same time, we're in a decent position here."

Brady makes a good point: The Patriots no longer are the AFC's No. 1 seed but still are 10-2 entering next Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

