Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke the all-time NFL record for career passing yards on Sunday Night Football. But far from just compiling stats at the tail end of a long career, Brady is actually passing for more yardage than ever before.

Brady currently leads the NFL with 1,356 passing yards (although Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will probably pass him for the league lead tonight on Monday Night Football). That’s an average of 339 passing yards per game, which would be the best mark of Brady’s career.

In a 17-game season, Brady is on pace to finish 2021 with 5,763 passing yards, which would break the current NFL record of 5,477 yards, set by Peyton Manning in 2013.

Brady’s career high in passing yardage was 5,235 yards in 2011. As unbelievable as it is that he could set a career best at the age of 44, he’s on pace to do just that.

Tom Brady passing for more yardage than ever before originally appeared on Pro Football Talk