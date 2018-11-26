Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning To Become NFL’s Total Passing Yards Leader

Tony Rivera
Inquisitr
Tom Brady sets to release a pass against the New York Jets.
Tom Brady notched another milestone under his belt while leading the New England Patriots in their 27-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, November 25. For the five-time Super Bowl champ, the number of Vince Lombardi Trophies he brings home may be the name of the game – but ensuring that his legacy in stone as the most accomplished passer of all time has got to be just as sweet.

