Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning To Become NFL’s Total Passing Yards Leader

Tom Brady sets to release a pass against the New York Jets.

Tom Brady notched another milestone under his belt while leading the New England Patriots in their 27-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, November 25. For the five-time Super Bowl champ, the number of Vince Lombardi Trophies he brings home may be the name of the game – but ensuring that his legacy in stone as the most accomplished passer of all time has got to be just as sweet.

