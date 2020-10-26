Tom Brady passes Drew Brees on NFL's all-time TD pass list

Tom Brady had himself a day on Sunday.

He etched his name — again — in the NFL record book in the process.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback entered Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders trailing Drew Brees by three scores on the all-time passing touchdown list.

Brees adds 2 touchdowns

Brees, who passed Peyton Manning on the list last season with his 541st, threw a pair of touchdowns earlier Sunday in a New Orleans Saints win over the Carolina Panthers. The scores raised his career tally to to 558 to increase his tenuous lead over Brady’s 555.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bucs offense caught fire against the Raiders, and Brady tied Brees with his third touchdown of the day on a fourth-quarter pass to Chris Godwin. The score increased Tampa Bay’s lead to 31-20.

Brady doubles up Brees to claim record

With a chance to pile on and break the record later in the fourth, Brady didn’t hesitate. On third-and-goal with 3:13 remaining, Brady found Tyler Johnson in the back of the end zone to increase Tampa Bay’s lead to 45-20 and secure his fourth touchdown pass of the day and the 559th of his career.

.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs



📺: #TBvsLV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/1GARY3ikVs — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

That score gives him a one-touchdown lead over Brees on the all-time list, a record that now has a chance to bounce back and forth this season with both quarterbacks leading high-scoring offenses.

Brady, 43, has the lead and the stronger pace this season. Brees, 41, raised his 2020 touchdown tally to 11 through six games on Sunday. Brady, meanwhile, lifted his total to 18 touchdowns through seven games.

Can Brees keep pace?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks onto the field after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) More

More from Yahoo Sports: