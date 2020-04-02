Tom Brady partnering with Wheels Up to provide 10 million meals to Feed America amid COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the latest NFL player to make a huge impact in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

The six-time Super Bowl champion revealed Thursday on Twitter that he's partnering with Wheels Up to help provide 10 million meals to Feed America.

Proud to partner with @WheelsUp for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to @FeedingAmerica. https://t.co/Pa4ctCEF1G — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 2, 2020

Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, also is doing its part to help people impacted by the coronavirus. Patriots owner Robert Kraft had the team's plane fly to China to pick up a shipment of 1.2 million N95 protective masks and bring them back to the United States. The plane reportedly is expected to arrive back at Logan Airport on Thursday.

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

Kraft also is helping the New York community with a shipment of protective masks.

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn't just help purchase and deliver 1.4 million masks from China for Massachusetts. He also bought 300,000 masks with his own money for New York that will be delivered to the Javits Center tomorrow. He has strong ties to NY, as a @Columbia graduate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

Last week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced a $5 million donation to the state of Louisiana for COVID-19 relief. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, recently donated one million meals to the Seattle community.

Story continues

Many other players from the NFL and different sports leagues have been very generous in helping all of us get through this difficult time.

Tom Brady partnering with Wheels Up to provide 10 million meals to Feed America amid COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston