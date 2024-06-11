Tom Brady’s pants from final NFL game sell for nearly $90K

(KRON) — Tom Brady played his last NFL game on Jan. 16, 2023, against the Dallas Cowboys. A piece of memorabilia from the legendary quarterback’s final game has now been sold.

Brady’s game-worn pants fetched $89,100 at auction, according to Grey Flannel Auctions. The bidding ended on Sunday, June 9.

Muhammad Ali trunks from iconic ‘Thrilla in Manila’ fight expected to sell for $6M

Although Brady’s Buccaneers lost 31-14, the game is historic since it was the last time the widely-regarded “G.O.A.T.” took the field. Brady completed 35-of-66 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception that night.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of the game in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion from San Mateo retired then un-retired before the 2022 season. Despite announcing he was walking away from football, Brady played one more season.

He led the Buccaneers to an 8-9 record and a playoff berth.

The future Hall of Famer is the all-time NFL leader in passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). Brady also won five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs and made 15 Pro Bowl teams.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.