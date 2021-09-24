Tom Brady should take a page from the Aaron Rodgers playbook and speak his mind

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to say in recent weeks. Although we reserve the right to disagree with the things he says, it’s great that Rodgers will say things directly. Clearly. With no one close to him speaking on his behalf.

Yes, Rodgers used a few surrogates during the offseason (James Jones, John Kuhn, e.g.). Ever since Rodgers showed up for training camp, he’s talking a blue streak now, Jack.

In contrast (and I have to give Chris Simms credit for raising this with me), Tom Brady has been sending messages through his father and, most recently, his trainer.

Consider Alex Guerrero’s eyebrow-raising quote to the Boston Herald. “The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill [Belichick] never really . . . I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age. I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

The preface by Guerrero — that he’s an “outsider looking in” — is laughable. As far as Brady is concerned, he’s as inside as it gets. Guerrero is Brady’s long-time trainer. Guerrero is Brady’s TB12 business partner. Guerrero is the godfather of Brady’s son.

Guerrero’s words surely match Brady’s thoughts. But there’s no way, in the days preceding Brady’s Week Four return to New England, that Brady will say what Guerrero said. Asked about Guerrero’s comments on Thursday, Brady said positive things about playing in New England and adroitly attributed Guerrero’s remarks to him being “protective” of Brady.

So is Guerrero being “protective” by embellishing or fabricating, or is he saying exactly what Brady believes? I’d bet on the latter.

Indeed, Brady has said he rarely speaks his mind. And that’s fine. But if he has something to say about Belichick (and clearly he does), Brady should do what Rodgers is doing: say it directly, and not through a family member or a close friend.

Brady won’t do it. And he doesn’t need to, not with Guerrero ready, willing, and able to say the things Brady won’t say.

Tom Brady should take a page from the Aaron Rodgers playbook and speak his mind originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Lamar Jackson back at practice

    A day after missing practice with an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back. Jackson returned to the field today, according to reporters on the scene. Jackson had what was described as a “stomach bug” and is expected to be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Lions. A sore hip was also bothering [more]

  • Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' with Patriots as QB aged

    Tom Brady, now with the Buccaneers, played for the Patriots 20 seasons. Brady's trainer said New England coach Bill Belichick "never evolved."

  • How 49ers are preparing running back group for Packers showdown

    Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel shares how the 49ers are preparing for new running backs to play vs. the Packers.

  • Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick treated Tom Brady like a 20-year-old kid, not a 40-year-old man

    Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady‘s personal fitness guru and TB12 business partner, was often viewed as a source of discord between Brady and Bill Belichick. Guerrero’s latest comments do nothing to change that. Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that over their two decades together, Belichick never grasped the extent to which Brady had [more]

  • Tom Brady sees no weaknesses in the Rams: ‘Everything about this week is challenging’

    Tom Brady paid the Rams some high praise, saying they have a "really good" offense and defense.

  • Is Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera better when he plays first base? 'It doesn't matter'

    As Miguel Cabrera deals with back tightness, an interesting question arises: How much better is the future Hall of Famer when he plays first base?

  • Odell Beckham not on Browns’ injury report, set to play Sunday vs. Bears

    Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is poised to make his long-awaited return on Sunday. Beckham was not even listed on the Browns’ injury report today, which means the team considers him fully healthy and good to go. It’s always possible he could suffer a setback, but it appears that he’ll play against the Bears. [more]

  • Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is getting a little better every day

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least this week’s game against the Raiders with fractured ribs. But the quarterback is apparently making steady progress in his recovery. “He’s getting a little better every day,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We’re kind of in this day-to-day [more]

  • 11 of the biggest 'Dancing With the Stars' controversies of all time

    The ABC reality dance show has featured some fights, shocking wins, questionable casting decisions, and pairings that just didn't work.

  • Eli Manning on number retirement, Monday Night Football, Tom Coughlin | Giants News Conference

    Former New York Giants QB and 2x Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning touches on how honored he is to have his number retired and reflects on his time playing in New York under coach Tom Coughlin. I can’t say enough great things about Coach Coughlin and owe so much of my success to him and just the way he pushed me. He taught me just the importance of preparation and hard work and team above self. Just all the lessons that I learned, and I feel that’s one of the great honors and privileges that I had was being able to play under him for 12 seasons. We still talk. We still communicate. I still look at him as a mentor and keep him in my life. I’ve talked about with him and with Judy (Coughlin) and with everything going on and his life. I’ve known about it for a long time, and I’ve seen the struggles that he’s going through dealing with that. He all of a sudden kind of has a different role going on right now with him. But I think he as always, he’s been open about it and he’s talked about it and he’s dealing with it and making the best of it. But I’ve enjoyed doing a Monday Night (Football). I got to have dinner with my kids on Monday night and then go down and call the game. I’ve enjoyed that aspect and just getting back into the game, breaking down film, kind of talk Xs and Os with my brother, which he explains but then try to explain that to the fans. I think just doing it in this more relaxed way, right? I don’t have to – I don’t know the name of every single player on the field. I don’t know who the left guard is for the Baltimore Ravens, necessarily. That whole playoff stretch was probably very important in my career of ’07 and Coach Coughlin’s. We were probably both on that line of, ‘hey, do these guys have what it takes or not?’ That stretch of winning those playoff games and going into Green Bay and then of course, going against what could be known as the greatest team of all time in the ’07 Patriots team in the Super Bowl and being able to beat them. I think there had been kind of glimpses of good and some bad and all that, some ups and downs. I think that kind of just proved that ‘hey, he can play well in the biggest moments.’ That’s something that we were able to do quite a few times. It was obviously and unbelievable feeling and it’s something you share with your teammates. You see your teammates from that ’07 team and it was just a very special bond. A lot of us came in together in (Shaun) O’Hara and Chris Snee. I mean, David Diehl had been one year before and Kareem McKenzie had just joined, so you kind of had a lot of guys that were young coming in together – Brandon Jacobs. To kind of stay together and go win a championship was very special and you just had a special connection and bond with those players and those coaches from that season. Obviously, you come into the NFL and you’re 22 or 23 years old and I think my mindset when I first got there was all of a sudden you come into that locker room and you see Amani Toomer and Michael Strahan and Luke Petitgout and Tiki Barber and these guys who have had success and these guys who are big personalities and these guys who have families and kids. You’re like, ‘holy cow, I’m not in college anymore.’ In college, you’re all the same age. You’re all kind of going through the same issues and now you’re with some grown men. My take was hey, I’m going to keep my head down. I’m going to work hard. I’m going to be in early, I’m going to stay late. I’m going to try to ask good questions when I need to and just try to earn the respect of my teammates by just being dependable, showing up and trying to do all the right things and earn it through just being tough and taking hits and getting up and being there every week. My dad grew up listening to the Giants on the radio just because of Charlie Conerly. Charlie Conerly was a great quarterback and played for Ole Miss and came to the New York Giants and played his 15 years with the Giants at quarterback. I think it’s pretty neat, kind of the similarities that Charlie Conerly and I had. I won the Charlie Conerly Award two times when I was at Ole Miss for the best football player in the state of Mississippi and had a friendship with his wife, Perian Conerly who just passed away a few months ago. My dad always kind of knew about the New York Giants growing up and it was one of his dad’s favorite teams because of Charlie Conerly. When I started my first game 17 years ago versus the Falcons, it was not the thought that, ‘hey, my jersey’s definitely getting retired with the New York Giants. I’ve got this thing figured out.’ It’s just surreal and to go there and travel and go to the game that Week 1 and see Giants No. 10 jerseys – as I was driving, I always see a couple other friends and teammates jerseys still around. I take a picture and send it to them. If I see a No. 60 or a No. 51 and (Zak) DeOssie or Chris Snee and some of those guys, or Brandon Jacobs, so it’s still out there and still a lot of fans.

  • Report: Bills to sell PSLs to help fund construction of new stadium

    Report: #Bills to sell PSL to help fund construction of new stadium:

  • Strictly: BBC says reports unvaccinated dancers would rather quit show than receive vaccine are ‘simply untrue’

    Three professional dancers have allegedly refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Dalvin Cook out of practice again Friday

    Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said earlier this week that he’s good to go for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but his practice workload suggests there may be some doubt about his ability to play. Cook missed the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury and he remained off the field [more]

  • Sam Asghari Proves Once Again He's Actually Very Funny By Clearing Up A Rumor That He Was A Little Boy In A Britney Spears Special

    I really wanted to believe.View Entire Post ›

  • USA dominate opening foursomes in bid to reclaim Ryder Cup

    The United States launched their bid to regain the Ryder Cup with a dominant display in the opening foursomes to take a 3-1 leave over holders Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Friday.

  • Richard Sherman: I’ve got a résumé that should mean more than a “momentary lapse”

    Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to play, physically and mentally, and that he wants to get another chance in the NFL. Sherman, was charged with five misdemeanors including DUI and trespassing with a domestic violence element after a July incident involving his wife’s family. But he told Doug Farrar of USA Today [more]

  • 6 landing spots for Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins

    Jamie Collins could be on the move, and these six teams could be one of them.

  • Panthers receive decent news on Christian McCaffrey's hamstring injury

    McCaffrey, the NFL's yards-from-scrimmage leader, suffered the injury in Carolina's Thursday night victory at Houston.

  • Stepen Ross should do the deal he wants to do for Deshaun Watson

    Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Deshaun Watson. Even with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, Ross wants Watson. (And Ross is not happy, we’re told, that word has trickled out regarding his desire to land Watson.) Ross and his team haven’t pulled the trigger on the trade not because of the [more]

  • Julian Edelman reveals what he's rooting for when Patriots play Tom Brady

    Julian Edelman is excited for Tom Brady's return to the Patriots, but which side will be be rooting for next week? The retired wide receiver gave his answer Thursday.