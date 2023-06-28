Tom Brady, other former Patriots react to tragic death of Ryan Mallett

Jordy McElroy
·2 min read

Former New England Patriots players have been reacting to the tragic passing of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett on Tuesday.

Mallett, 35, drowned while swimming at a beach in Florida, according to multiple reports.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” a statement read from the White Hall School District, where Mallett coached high school football. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

Mallett was selected by New England in the third-round of the 2011 NFL draft, and he spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons there as Brady’s primary backup. He also spent four years total playing with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s what Brady and other former Patriots players had to say in reaction to Mallett’s passing:

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

