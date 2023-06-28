Tom Brady, other former Patriots react to tragic death of Ryan Mallett

Former New England Patriots players have been reacting to the tragic passing of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett on Tuesday.

Mallett, 35, drowned while swimming at a beach in Florida, according to multiple reports.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” a statement read from the White Hall School District, where Mallett coached high school football. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mallett was selected by New England in the third-round of the 2011 NFL draft, and he spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons there as Brady’s primary backup. He also spent four years total playing with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s what Brady and other former Patriots players had to say in reaction to Mallett’s passing:

Tom Brady posted this photo on his Instagram story along with heartfelt condolences after the death of his former Patriots teammate Ryan Mallett. “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan.” pic.twitter.com/fEqXEbHud4 — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) June 28, 2023

This is crazy and still unreal. My first roommate when I made the team. Rest up bro pic.twitter.com/e2GfQVdUcK — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) June 27, 2023

Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet pic.twitter.com/iDfTvtyFnh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 27, 2023

Rest in peace Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family !❤️ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 27, 2023

Damn RIP Ryan Mallet 😥 — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) June 28, 2023

Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire