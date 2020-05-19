Tom Brady organizes secret offseason workout with new Buccaneers teammates

It’s official, Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Technically, that was official in March, when Brady signed his contract with the team. But seeing Brady wearing an orange jersey Tuesday — as opposed to blue or red — drove the point home.

Brady, 42, organized a secret workout for his receivers at a college prep school in Tampa early Tuesday morning, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Brady wore an orange practice jersey during the workout. Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and OJ Howard were among the attending players. The Tampa Bay Times took at least three pictures of the workout, all of which feature Brady.

The group practiced for roughly two hours at Berkeley Preparatory School. Brady appeared to be the one organizing routes and drills, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Brady reportedly showed a “live” arm during the workout.

With NFL teams unable to gather for traditional offseason workouts, Brady found a way to put in work with his new teammates. Other quarterbacks have engaged in similar workouts, including Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not the first time Brady has been part of this type of workout. During the 2011 lockout, Brady practiced with his Patriots teammates at Boston College.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting offseason programs, some may wonder whether Brady’s workout is allowed under NFL rules. As long as Brady and his teammates are following Florida’s recommended guidelines, the NFL is OK with it.

A league spokesperson told me that it is fine for Tom Brady to conduct workouts with teammates as long as they are following the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, along with NFLPA guidelines. https://t.co/UOtuR3QbRn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 19, 2020

For Brady, developing a rapport will be key. If the Bucs are going to be a contender in 2020, Brady and his weapons will need to be on the same page. Tuesday is unlikely to be the last time Brady and the offense get together before NFL facilities reopen.

