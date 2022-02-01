Tom Brady only beat the Cardinals once — in 2004

Perhaps the greatest to ever play the game of football, quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He has accomplished basically everything a player can do, from individual accolades to team achievements. He played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them as the starting quarterback.

But there is one thing he hasn’t done in nearly forever, and that is beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady only faced the Cardinals twice in his career and is 1-1 against them. His only win against them came in 2004.

Josh McCown started for the Cardinals and managed only 167 total yards of offense in a 23-12 loss to the Patriots. Brady had 219 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and was sacked twice.

No other team has a longer streak of not having lost to Brady.

In his one other start against Arizona, in 2012, the Cardinals came away with a 20-18 win when New England’s kicker missed a potential game-winning field goal.

The Cardinals faced Brady’s teams two other times, but Brady did not play.

In 2008, he was on injured reserve after tearing his ACL when the Pats obliterated the Cardinals 47-7. The other time was the 2016 season opener. Brady was suspended to start the season and Jimmy Garoppolo led the Patriots to a 23-21 win when Chandler Catanzaro missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Cardinals are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. had Brady returned for another season, he would have faced them.

The Cardinals hold the title of having gone 18 years without being beaten by Brady.

They won’t ever lose to him again.

