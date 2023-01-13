Tom Brady is one playoff win from having as many as any franchise, other than the Patriots

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games in his career, one of the many postseason records Brady owns. But he doesn’t just have more playoff wins than any quarterback. He has more playoff wins than almost any franchise.

If the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on Sunday, Brady will have 36 playoff wins, as many as any team other than the Patriots.

The Patriots are first in NFL history with 37 postseason wins — 30 of them with Brady at quarterback. The Packers and Steelers are tied for second at 36 postseason wins. The Cowboys are third with 35.

So if Brady gets his 36th postseason win on Monday night, he’ll be tied with the Packers and Steelers. If he gets his 37th postseason win in the divisional round, he’ll have as many on his own as New England has in its franchise history. And if Brady gets his 38th postseason win in the NFC Championship Game, he’ll move ahead of the Patriots, and Brady himself will have more postseason games than any franchise in NFL history.

