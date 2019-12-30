Tom Brady on loss to Dolphins: 'We had plays that I should make. And I didn't make them'

The New England Patriots stunned many when they lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the first time since the 2006 regular season that the Patriots lost at home to the Dolphins.

It also knocked the Patriots from the No. 2 seed in the AFC, meaning they’ll play on wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. They’ll host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

On Monday, Tom Brady laid a lot of the blame on himself for the Patriots’ struggles.

Sleepless night: Tom Brady said he tossed and turned Sunday night after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

‘That’s why you lose games’

Making his weekly appearance on WEEI radio, Brady said, “Yesterday, we had plays, I certainly did, that I should make. And I didn't make them. That's why you lose games.”

Without the luxury of a bye week to focus on their areas of improvement, Brady expects everyone to be locked in.

“This week, it has to be more concentration, focus, determination, attitude. Everything has to be at its top, top, top this week,” he said. “We have to get to a great place where we're confident, trusting, and going out there and executing at our highest level. We can certainly execute a lot better than we did yesterday.”

Brady was 16-of-29 for 221 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, his first pick-6 in two years.

“We had too many unforced errors, things that Miami didn't even have to do to stop us. I think that's when you know you're disappointed in the way you played,” he explained. “It's just self-inflicted errors. I give them all the credit for winning, but there's things we did that we shouldn't do. We have to tighten those things up,” he said.

No injury, no sleep

Though he was spotted shaking out his right arm on the sideline, the quarterback insisted he’s healthy.

“I don't have any problems. I have no injuries. I've said it a lot. I feel good. There is no injury. No nothing. I wish I would have played better, and that's about it,” Brady said.

But the 42-year-old, who maintains his body and health religiously, was a little tired by morning.

“Just tossing and turning. Not much sleep,” he said. “You just have a lot of emotion after the game. You hate to have nights like that, but you have to do something to change them. It's important for us to just realize our goals are ahead of us. We have to go out there and try to have our best week and figure out how to win a game.”

Brady is currently slated to be a free agent, so this could be his last home game at Gillette Stadium.

