Tom Brady the oldest player in NFL history to do this

The New England Patriots have had some issues getting their running game going this season. But on Thursday night against the New York Giants, they found a way to make things work near the goal line.

And a lot of that was thanks to Tom Brady.

During the game, Brady recorded 7 rushing attempts for 6 yards and attempted several QB sneaks. He was able to reach the end zone twice on the ground in this de facto goal-line back role. And that makes Brady the oldest player to ever record two rushing touchdowns in a single game, according to the ESPN Stats and Info Twitter account.

At 42 years, 68 days old, Tom Brady is the oldest player to have multiple rush TD in a game in NFL history.



Prior mark was set by Doug Flutie - age 41 years, 17 days on Nov. 9, 2003. h/t @EliasSports



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2019

This wasn't the only milestone that Brady reached on Thursday night. He also moved to second all-time on the NFL's passing yards leaderboard. He surpassed Peyton Manning with a first quarter dump-off to Sony Michel.

Brady had only run for multiple touchdowns twice before Thursday's game against the Giants. He last achieved the feat on Dec. 24, 2011, when he had 9 rushing attempts (the second-highest number of his career) in a 27-24 Patriots victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Brady will likely continue to break records like this as long as his NFL career continues. After all, he is in his 20th season in the league and doesn't appear ready to retire at any point in the near future.

