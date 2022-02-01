Tom Brady Officially Retires From The NFL, So Here Are 22 Unforgettable Moments

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement via Instagram.

Here's 22 unforgettable moments from TB12's legendary career:

1."The Comeback"

Tom Brady holds Super Bowl trophy

The Atlanta Falcons were up 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 and lost. Brady and the Patriots offense came alive in the second half and dismantled an absolutely gassed Falcons defense. The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Al Bello / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

2.Everything about his 50 touchdown season in 2007.

Tom Brady with his hands on his hips

At the time, 50 touchdowns was the NFL record and it was really the first time people admitted Brady wasn't just riding the coattails of good defenses. They fell short of a Super Bowl, but a team has still yet to reach 16 wins in the NFL regular season.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

3.Brian Urlacher is juked by Brady, arguably the NFL's slowest quarterback ever.

FOX

Tom Brady is slow if you didn't know. This play deserves more recognition. I know Brady has endless amounts of great plays, but running on a 3rd and long in the 4th quarter, juking a hall-of-famer for a first down...that's magic.

4.Brady wins ring No. 7 in his first season with a new team.

Tom Brady holds Lombardi Trophy

Heading into retirement right now, he has more rings than any other football franchise. Think about that. One man has more rings than any other football franchise.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

5.Brady gets the ultimate underdog win against the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36.

FOX

The win that started it all. The late great legend John Madden thought the Patriots should run the clock and play for overtime with a tied game. Not the Patriots. Brady marched them down the field for the game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

6.A 10-year title drought ends in phenomenal fashion at Super Bowl 49.

NBC

How many potential dynasties can Brady derail? This, in my opinion, was the greatest Super Bowl of all time. Not a ridiculous "no defense" shootout, but two stacked rosters that went back and forth all game in a chess match. It ended with the famous Malcolm Butler interception, but people forget about Brady's ridiculous go-ahead drive that was a thing of beauty.

7.Brady makes the most out of a second chance in the infamous "Tuck Rule" game.

CBS

Not only was it a forward pass (deal with it), but Brady still had to deliver by driving them down the field in overtime. Whether you love it or hate it, it is still an unforgettable moment in NFL history.

8."Tuck Rule" game touchdown run leads to his most famous spike in the endzone.

Tom Brady end zone spike

As seen above, Brady had become known for his end zone spike, but one stands out among others. Again, not known for his speed, Brady did a little improvising to bring them back into a game that seemed out of reach down by 10 with only eight minutes to go in a defensive (and snowstorm) battle. He stumbled over his own feet while spiking the football.

Mike Ehrmann / NFL / Via youtube.com

9.A grueling defensive game in Super Bowl 53 leads to one of Brady's gutsiest drives ever.

Tom Brady and Julien Edelman celebrate

These plays were designed on the fly by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, which means Brady's game-winning drive was basically backyard football. He found the right spots in the defense and finally got the game's first and only touchdown.

Harry How / Getty Images

10.A 10-point comeback against "Sack-sonville" in the AFC Championship game is the stuff of legends.

CBS

With the help of Danny Amendola "Danny Playoffs," Brady helped lead his team back from down 10 points in the 4th quarter to send them to Super Bowl 52.

11.Despite losing Super Bowl 52, Brady unleashed an aerial attack unlike any other in championship history.

NBC

Imagine 505 yards not being enough to win a game. That's why I hate shootouts as far as an entertainment measuring stick. It would've been a cool game if the defense showed up, but Brady still broke records, making it an unforgettable feat.

12.Brady and the Patriots force the NFL to change the rules after a playoff "double comeback" against the Baltimore Ravens.

NBC

The Patriots started running a hurry-up offense while sneaking eligible receivers in the game. Safe to say Ravens fans weren't happy. Brady managed two miraculous comebacks in a single game.

13.Brady is thrusted into a second half scoring shootout in Super Bowl 38 against the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl 38

This is up there as one of the greatest Super Bowls. The Panthers had a gritty performance, but Brady managed to work the ball down the field on the final drive for another game-winning field goal.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

14.Brady wins third Super Bowl to solidify the Patriots dynasty.

Tom Brady holds football

Maybe Brady's most forgotten about ring, which is ironic, because this might be one of the best single-season teams of all time. He had another great game for ring No. 3.

Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

15.Brady outlasts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with methodical drives to send them to Super Bowl 53.

CBS

Chiefs needed to stop Brady twice to go to the Super Bowl, and they failed both times. This was one of Brady's least productive seasons, and for the first time, it seemed like he was slowing down. But, it's the same old story, Brady comes back to win the game.

16.Brady records 50th touchdown pass with Randy Moss to complete the only 16-win regular season ever.

17.Brady beats his 32nd team in the NFL, which happens to be the Patriots, to complete his bingo card.

Tom Brady walks off Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady has officially beaten every team in the NFL and it was only right that the last team was the one that helped him grow into becoming the GOAT.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

18.Brady completes his 700th touchdown pass for a game-winner in overtime.

Tom Brady walks off the field after an overtime win

What are the chances his 700th career touchdown pass is also a walk-off for a win. That is Brady's career in a nutshell.

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

19.Tom Brady, the greatest to ever play quarterback, forgets what down it is on the final drive of a game.

FOX

I said unforgettable, not the best, and man was this memorable. He won the whole thing that year, so I'm sure he can look back at this and laugh.

20.Brady crushes the Titans 59-0 in 2009 to record his greatest statistical performance of his career.

CBS

Brady recorded 380 yards and six touchdowns. This is the worst blowout in NFL history and the Pats looked good in those classic "Pat Patriots" uniforms.

21.Brady dashes the Saints' dream of an upset with (maybe) his greatest touchdown pass ever.

FOX

The Saints defense was already on the sideline celebrating a victory, but Brady had other ideas. That final pass to Thompkins in the end zone was a pinpoint and a bullet.

22.Brady scorches the Dolphins with 5 first half touchdowns to continue their perfect season.

Tom Brady throws a pass

A little Jeremy Hayes (me, if you ignored the byline) was in attendance to watch this game. So it might be more unforgettable for me than the average fan, but it was also my first football game, so it had to be on this list. Brady was 21/25 for 354 yards and six touchdowns.

Ronald C. Modra / Getty Images

What moment is missing from this list? Do you have a personal favorite? Comment below!

