Tom Brady Officially Retires From The NFL, So Here Are 22 Unforgettable Moments

Here's 22 unforgettable moments from TB12's legendary career:

The Atlanta Falcons were up 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 and lost. Brady and the Patriots offense came alive in the second half and dismantled an absolutely gassed Falcons defense. The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Al Bello / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

At the time, 50 touchdowns was the NFL record and it was really the first time people admitted Brady wasn't just riding the coattails of good defenses. They fell short of a Super Bowl, but a team has still yet to reach 16 wins in the NFL regular season. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Tom Brady is slow if you didn't know. This play deserves more recognition. I know Brady has endless amounts of great plays, but running on a 3rd and long in the 4th quarter, juking a hall-of-famer for a first down...that's magic.

Heading into retirement right now, he has more rings than any other football franchise. Think about that. One man has more rings than any other football franchise. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The win that started it all. The late great legend John Madden thought the Patriots should run the clock and play for overtime with a tied game. Not the Patriots. Brady marched them down the field for the game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

How many potential dynasties can Brady derail? This, in my opinion, was the greatest Super Bowl of all time. Not a ridiculous "no defense" shootout, but two stacked rosters that went back and forth all game in a chess match. It ended with the famous Malcolm Butler interception, but people forget about Brady's ridiculous go-ahead drive that was a thing of beauty.

Not only was it a forward pass (deal with it), but Brady still had to deliver by driving them down the field in overtime. Whether you love it or hate it, it is still an unforgettable moment in NFL history.

As seen above, Brady had become known for his end zone spike, but one stands out among others. Again, not known for his speed, Brady did a little improvising to bring them back into a game that seemed out of reach down by 10 with only eight minutes to go in a defensive (and snowstorm) battle. He stumbled over his own feet while spiking the football. Mike Ehrmann / NFL / Via youtube.com

These plays were designed on the fly by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, which means Brady's game-winning drive was basically backyard football. He found the right spots in the defense and finally got the game's first and only touchdown. Harry How / Getty Images

With the help of Danny Amendola "Danny Playoffs," Brady helped lead his team back from down 10 points in the 4th quarter to send them to Super Bowl 52.

Imagine 505 yards not being enough to win a game. That's why I hate shootouts as far as an entertainment measuring stick. It would've been a cool game if the defense showed up, but Brady still broke records, making it an unforgettable feat.

The Patriots started running a hurry-up offense while sneaking eligible receivers in the game. Safe to say Ravens fans weren't happy. Brady managed two miraculous comebacks in a single game.

This is up there as one of the greatest Super Bowls. The Panthers had a gritty performance, but Brady managed to work the ball down the field on the final drive for another game-winning field goal. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Maybe Brady's most forgotten about ring, which is ironic, because this might be one of the best single-season teams of all time. He had another great game for ring No. 3. Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

Chiefs needed to stop Brady twice to go to the Super Bowl, and they failed both times. This was one of Brady's least productive seasons, and for the first time, it seemed like he was slowing down. But, it's the same old story, Brady comes back to win the game.

Tom Brady has officially beaten every team in the NFL and it was only right that the last team was the one that helped him grow into becoming the GOAT. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

What are the chances his 700th career touchdown pass is also a walk-off for a win. That is Brady's career in a nutshell. Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

I said unforgettable, not the best, and man was this memorable. He won the whole thing that year, so I'm sure he can look back at this and laugh.

Brady recorded 380 yards and six touchdowns. This is the worst blowout in NFL history and the Pats looked good in those classic "Pat Patriots" uniforms.

The Saints defense was already on the sideline celebrating a victory, but Brady had other ideas. That final pass to Thompkins in the end zone was a pinpoint and a bullet.

A little Jeremy Hayes (me, if you ignored the byline) was in attendance to watch this game. So it might be more unforgettable for me than the average fan, but it was also my first football game, so it had to be on this list. Brady was 21/25 for 354 yards and six touchdowns. Ronald C. Modra / Getty Images