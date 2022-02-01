Tom Brady Officially Retires From The NFL, So Here Are 22 Unforgettable Moments
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement via Instagram.
Here's 22 unforgettable moments from TB12's legendary career:
1."The Comeback"
2.Everything about his 50 touchdown season in 2007.
3.Brian Urlacher is juked by Brady, arguably the NFL's slowest quarterback ever.
Tom Brady is slow if you didn't know. This play deserves more recognition. I know Brady has endless amounts of great plays, but running on a 3rd and long in the 4th quarter, juking a hall-of-famer for a first down...that's magic.
4.Brady wins ring No. 7 in his first season with a new team.
5.Brady gets the ultimate underdog win against the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36.
The win that started it all. The late great legend John Madden thought the Patriots should run the clock and play for overtime with a tied game. Not the Patriots. Brady marched them down the field for the game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri.
6.A 10-year title drought ends in phenomenal fashion at Super Bowl 49.
How many potential dynasties can Brady derail? This, in my opinion, was the greatest Super Bowl of all time. Not a ridiculous "no defense" shootout, but two stacked rosters that went back and forth all game in a chess match. It ended with the famous Malcolm Butler interception, but people forget about Brady's ridiculous go-ahead drive that was a thing of beauty.
7.Brady makes the most out of a second chance in the infamous "Tuck Rule" game.
Not only was it a forward pass (deal with it), but Brady still had to deliver by driving them down the field in overtime. Whether you love it or hate it, it is still an unforgettable moment in NFL history.
8."Tuck Rule" game touchdown run leads to his most famous spike in the endzone.
9.A grueling defensive game in Super Bowl 53 leads to one of Brady's gutsiest drives ever.
10.A 10-point comeback against "Sack-sonville" in the AFC Championship game is the stuff of legends.
With the help of Danny Amendola "Danny Playoffs," Brady helped lead his team back from down 10 points in the 4th quarter to send them to Super Bowl 52.
11.Despite losing Super Bowl 52, Brady unleashed an aerial attack unlike any other in championship history.
Imagine 505 yards not being enough to win a game. That's why I hate shootouts as far as an entertainment measuring stick. It would've been a cool game if the defense showed up, but Brady still broke records, making it an unforgettable feat.
12.Brady and the Patriots force the NFL to change the rules after a playoff "double comeback" against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Patriots started running a hurry-up offense while sneaking eligible receivers in the game. Safe to say Ravens fans weren't happy. Brady managed two miraculous comebacks in a single game.
13.Brady is thrusted into a second half scoring shootout in Super Bowl 38 against the Carolina Panthers.
14.Brady wins third Super Bowl to solidify the Patriots dynasty.
15.Brady outlasts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with methodical drives to send them to Super Bowl 53.
Chiefs needed to stop Brady twice to go to the Super Bowl, and they failed both times. This was one of Brady's least productive seasons, and for the first time, it seemed like he was slowing down. But, it's the same old story, Brady comes back to win the game.
16.Brady records 50th touchdown pass with Randy Moss to complete the only 16-win regular season ever.
17.Brady beats his 32nd team in the NFL, which happens to be the Patriots, to complete his bingo card.
18.Brady completes his 700th touchdown pass for a game-winner in overtime.
19.Tom Brady, the greatest to ever play quarterback, forgets what down it is on the final drive of a game.
I said unforgettable, not the best, and man was this memorable. He won the whole thing that year, so I'm sure he can look back at this and laugh.
20.Brady crushes the Titans 59-0 in 2009 to record his greatest statistical performance of his career.
Brady recorded 380 yards and six touchdowns. This is the worst blowout in NFL history and the Pats looked good in those classic "Pat Patriots" uniforms.
21.Brady dashes the Saints' dream of an upset with (maybe) his greatest touchdown pass ever.
The Saints defense was already on the sideline celebrating a victory, but Brady had other ideas. That final pass to Thompkins in the end zone was a pinpoint and a bullet.