Tom Brady officially announces retirement

CHARLES ROBINSON: ESPN, Adam Schefter, and Jeff Darlington are both reporting that Tom Brady is calling it quits after 22 years. Dan, you're here. You kind of feel like this was the way this was leaning?

DAN WETZEL: Listen, he's made a lot of comebacks through the years. I mean, the Falcons thought they're going to win the Super Bowl, too.

And yeah, so don't doubt Brady coming back, just pulling it. Look, he's 44. He's going to be 45 at training camp.

DAN WETZEL: So [CHUCKLES] at this point, any time it could have been a retirement. Did I think he was leaning? Did I think there was a thing? I thought that his final game-- I wrote a column last week off his final game. I thought it was the ultimate way to go out. Other than winning the Super Bowl, which actually would make you think I need to come back and try to win another Super Bowl.

He led the team on a 27 to 3 comeback, tied the game, and then got beat on, you know, a last minute, basically bomb down-- you know, broken coverage bomb and lost the game. You know, I thought it was inevitable. It was sort of like, did he think he could come back and win a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay next year? I think it's a struggle.

It's hard to win a Super Bowl. He said it, only one team's happy. And then it's sort of like-- well, then there was sort of this Hail Mary idea of what if he-- what if the Niners want to move on from Garoppolo and bring him in for a year? And that, you know, which is possible. But there's a lot of dominoes there.

Look, he can end 109, I think, straight games he started. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2009. He's the current-- 44-years-old, and he has the current ironman streak for quarterbacks.

DAN WETZEL: What was it? 365 victories, 35 in the playoffs, 7 Super Bowls, 22 years, all the different records. I think he just ran out of challenges, ran out of critics. The man has been fueled by critics, doubts, internal and external, his entire life. He lived off of them. There are no more.

There's nobody left saying, oh, he can't do it. I mean, great-- an unbelievable career, unbelievable story. One of the greatest underdog stories of all time. And so it does not surprise me that he retired. It wouldn't have surprised me any of the last two, three years that he retired.

But it just kind of feels right, right now. Like, unless he really thought he could win a Super Bowl next year, it's the only thing he's playing for.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Here's the thing I want to throw in here. Everything about him has been improbable up until this moment, OK? Everything has. We have to account for that. Sixth round pick, seven Super Bowls, as you said, ironman streak at 44, playing into his mid-40s. Almost everything that he has accomplished has been completely and entirely improbable, which is why you can't ever take it off the table when Tony Romo says, this is crazy.

It's all been crazy. Every bit of it up until this point has been crazy. And Sean Payton literally as he's leaving the Saints admitted, I called Drew Brees to see if he would come back. OK? Tom is going to get these calls. Everyone has to understand this.

Brian Daboll with the New York Giants, maybe Josh McDaniels leaves for the Raiders. There's going to be people who make the Jay Cutler call. Jay Cutler was probably sleeping on a pool table in a basement when the Miami Dolphins and Adam Gase go, hey, can you just come and play a season for us?

I think he's retired. I think he's done. But I think because of the fact that he's leaving at the top, in terms of what he's still able to do-- go watch the Mike Evans touchdown pass where he beats Jalen Ramsey, OK? It's like a 55-yard throw that was perfect dime, OK?

I think the reality of the fact that he's leaving unlike Peyton Manning petered out, unlike Drew Brees where his arm was failing him, he wasn't quite what he was. I still think that the fact that Tom is leaving at the top is what will continue to drive that window and maybe leave the possibility that any year San Francisco might call or someone else might call and just go, hey, you know what, Tom? How about just one more. How about one more year maybe. That's why I don't think-- I don't think Tony's crazy.

DAN WETZEL: I will grant you that. And we need content. We're not done with you, Brady.

Like, Tom Brady returning. Tom Brady to the Cowboys next on "First Take."