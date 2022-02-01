Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a legendary career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The announcement came after Brady pushed back on retirement reports over the weekend.

Brady, 44, ends his career with seven Super Bowl wins (six with the Patriots, one with the Bucs) and three MVP awards.

Here is Brady's statement, which he released in a long thread on Twitter and Instagram:

While with the Patriots, Brady tormented the Jets from 2000 to 2019, though the Jets got the best of him in the 2011 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Eli Manning and the Giants twice took down Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl -- they spoiled New England's perfect season in Super Bowl XLII and came back late to beat the Pats a second time in Super Bowl XLVI.